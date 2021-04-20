Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 287,890 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 474.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

