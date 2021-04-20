Mixin Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $712.37 or 0.01282069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $391.36 million and $52,878.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

