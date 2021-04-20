MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $491,336.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $491,336.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

