Mizuho Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

