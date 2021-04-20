Mizuho Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $29.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.