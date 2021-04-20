MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of MLP opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. MLP has a fifty-two week low of €4.46 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of €7.20 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.94 and its 200-day moving average is €5.81.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

