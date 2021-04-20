Modefi Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modefi has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,297,771 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.