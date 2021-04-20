Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,838,496.24 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,356,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,037,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.98. 251,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.08. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

