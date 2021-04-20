Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 251,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,713. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

