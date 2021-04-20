ModiHost 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,237.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $211,624.48 and $48,237.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

