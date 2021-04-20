Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

