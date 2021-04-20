Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 9,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

MWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,905,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,404 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

