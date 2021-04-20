Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.17. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,768. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

