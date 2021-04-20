MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Cap of $207.23 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00005558 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $207.23 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.25 or 0.04155531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $993.79 or 0.01751929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00469562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00742071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.79 or 0.00542602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.32 or 0.00444803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00242787 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

