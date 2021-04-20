Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 5,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

