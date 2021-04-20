Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $57,367.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00691817 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 833.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 829.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

