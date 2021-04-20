MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 19,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,290,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 608.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

