Moneynet (MNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $396,599.94 and $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00454711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

