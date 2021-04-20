Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.70.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

