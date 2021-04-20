Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Hits $14.34 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $13,080.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

