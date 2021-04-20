More Coin (MORE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,221.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $190,614.09 and $2,221.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.