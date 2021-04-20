Morgan Stanley Acquires 16,731 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of TriNet Group worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TNET stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

