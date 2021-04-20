Morgan Stanley Acquires 303,350 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Ternium worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ternium by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

