Morgan Stanley Acquires 505,424 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of The Macerich worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

