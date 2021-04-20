Morgan Stanley Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $0. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.