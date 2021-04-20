Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 19,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.