Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 670.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 539,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of EchoStar worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.