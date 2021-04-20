Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.24% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

GTO opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

