Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Jack in the Box worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

