Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Arcosa worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

