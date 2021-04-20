Morgan Stanley Boosts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $62.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of SO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 13,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 2,961.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,736,000 after buying an additional 60,040,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The Southern by 151.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,854,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $387,991,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,803,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,168,000 after buying an additional 5,920,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

