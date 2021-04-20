Morgan Stanley Buys 355,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 54.45% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

