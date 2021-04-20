Morgan Stanley Buys 479,407 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

