Morgan Stanley Buys 89,941 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Gibraltar Industries worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

