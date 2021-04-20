Morgan Stanley Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.
Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.