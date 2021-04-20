Morgan Stanley Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

