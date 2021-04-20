Morgan Stanley Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 113,701 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $121,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

