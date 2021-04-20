Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 793.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Interface worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Interface by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interface by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

