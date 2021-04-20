Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

