Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

