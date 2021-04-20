Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Walker & Dunlop worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

