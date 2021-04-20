Morgan Stanley Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Eldorado Gold worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 249,969 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.