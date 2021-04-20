Morgan Stanley Has $13.32 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Deluxe worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.