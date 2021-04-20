Morgan Stanley Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after acquiring an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,162,000 after acquiring an additional 361,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

