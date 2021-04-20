Morgan Stanley Has $13.57 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of KB Home worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $8,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

