Morgan Stanley Increases DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $38.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

