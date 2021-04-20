Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Verra Mobility worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

