Morgan Stanley Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

