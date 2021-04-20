Morgan Stanley Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.
IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
