Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Agora worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

API stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

