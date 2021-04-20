Morgan Stanley Increases The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $41.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

RMR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 37,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

