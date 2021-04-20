Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.